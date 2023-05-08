Pattaya Jomtien immigration swamped after holidays

The headquarters of local immigration saw queues stretching into the street on Monday morning May 8, a consequence of the four-day long holiday weekend. The longest lines were for address reporting for tourists seeking extensions and for expats signing in for their 90 days reports.







Immigration officers were advising foreigners without urgent business to delay their visits until mid week. For example, 90 days address reporting is a window of time – not more than two weeks before the due date and one week later – and not a set date.













