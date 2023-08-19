Pattaya Sports Club Bunker Boys Golf Report Aug 14-16-18

Monday, August 14

Pattavia Golf Course

Robby Watts (12) 39 points

2nd Geoff Parker (20) 37 points

3rd Craig Dows (5) 36 points

4th Mike Smith (20) 34 points

Near pins Mike Cooney, Gary Gribbon, Kob Glover, & Craig Dows.







Once again windy conditions but dry and warm for the game at Pattavia today, those that choose to walk looked very weary by the end of the round. Seventeen seems to be a reliable number of players lately, big enough to offer variety in groupings but small enough to be easily managed.

Pattavia is a course that divides opinions, some think it’s a great course while others are less enamored by it, the greens in particular pose problems if the pins are in the wrong places.







Robby Watts was back to his best again today taking first place with thirty-nine points, a cut in handicap is in store for him. Geoff Parker also found his touch taking second place with a very respectable thirty-seven points. Craig Dows played to his handicap with thirty-six points with Mike Smith rounding out the winner’s circle with thirty-four points. On the other side of the scale, one player who shall remain nameless had a record low back nine of six points, as someone once remarked ” It doesn’t matter how bad you play, you can always get worse”. Near pins were shared by Kob Glover, Craig Dows, Mike Cooney, and Gary Gribbon







Wednesday, August 16

Burapha A & B Golf Courses

1st Robby Watts (12) 40 points

2nd Alan Sullivan (11) 40 points

3rd Kevin LeBar (19) 38 points

Near pins Hubert Stiefenhofer, Gary Smith, Alan Sullivan, & Michael Brett.

Finally, after several visits to Burapha, we got to play the A & B nines today. The course was busy once again with golfers seen all over the course on the drive-in, still we manager to get the favoured nines. The course was in fine condition apart from a couple of bunkers undergoing repairs and marked as “ground under repair”

Scoring was of a high standard as we have come to expect at this course. Having been frisked for sandpaper and any other possible suspicious aids Robby Watts was declared the winner on countback from Alan Sullivan, the one thing overlooked was his handicap as he went one better than his Monday score off a twelve handicap. A slimline svelte Kevin LeBar took third with a very solid thirty-eight, his best score for some time, could it be he had his favourite caddie on the bag? A couple of very good near pins today going to Hubert Stiefenhofer, Gary Smith, Alan Sullivan, and Michael Brett.







Friday, August 18

Mountain Shadow Golf Course

1st Geoff Parker (20) 30 points

2nd Robby Watts (11) 30 points

3rd Niall Glover (14) 30 points

4th Bil Richardson (12) 29 points

Near pins Jimmy Carr, Robby Watts, Steve Durey, & Kob Glover.







A long-awaited if somewhat unhappy return to Mountain Shadow today for the Bunker Boys. It’s fair to say that just about everybody got beaten up by the course today, with several embarrassingly poor scores. Always a difficult track it bared its teeth today with a stiff breeze making for more difficulty. One group became so distracted that they played a couple of holes off the wrong tees and had to disqualify themselves.

We had the ridiculous situation where a three-ball who set off about three holes ahead of us ended up holding everybody up from about the sixth hole without any apparent thought to letting the group behind them play through.







Three players finished with thirty points and were placed as listed. Bil Richardson filled the final spot on the leaderboard one stroke back. Jimmy Carr, Kob Glover, Robby Watts, & Steve Durey all took near pins. It was Steve’s first game with the Bunker Boys in about two years, hopefully not as long till his next game.

The low score of six on the back nine on Monday was bettered today when another nameless player managed only three points on the back nine, this from someone who was hitting the high spots recently, goes to show how golf can take revenge on you.





















