Pattaya golf an exercise of quagmire management during rainy season

PSC Billabong golf

Wednesday, 22nd Sept

Green Valley Country Club

Green Valley in a quagmire – after so much rain, the bunkers were virtually unplayable. If they are the same next week, we will play them as GUR.







Due to the condition of the course, which was no fault to the management as they have no control over the weather, the scoring wasn’t as good as usual. But the old adage points out, nobody died and everybody finished their round without rain.



A special thanks must go to Wayne Cotterell for running the event for Captain Bob.

Taking 3rd place was Bob StAubin with 31 points. Wayne Cotterell took 2nd place with 32 points, and Peter Terry took the top spot with 34 points.

No twos were recorded.



























