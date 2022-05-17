Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC) – practice net official opening and annual presentation night.

The PCC practice net, built by CSP Construction at the Outback Sports Bar, was officially opened on 7 May 2022. The sponsors were invited as special guests to a BBQ evening and the PCC annual award presentation, which in this case covered the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

The net had been used for some time, but was officially opened by the cutting of a ribbon by the PCC Chairman, Simon Philbrook. Simon, along with PCC members, then addressed the sponsors and thanked them for their financial support in making the facility available. Without a show of doubt, the practice net is a wonderful addition to the club and has undoubtedly contributed significantly to the on-field success that the club has enjoyed this season, namely winning the Bangkok Cricket League 25 over league Grand Final and the Super 8’s in Chiang Mai.



It has provided a facility that has allowed the players to improve and better their skills and the statistics of the past season back this up. But, more importantly, it has provided a focal point for the local cricketing community where the juniors in particular can be introduced and nurtured to the finer arts of the sport. PCC are committed to developing cricket in the area and establishing a junior cricket coaching programme that, in time, will improve and strengthen what is already a successful on field and off field club.







The sponsors for the nets are: Thailand Junior Cricket Development, Cricket Association Thailand, St Andrews School, Rugby School Thailand, Regents School, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand, CSP Construction, Property Kings, Pattaya Sports Club, Zusu Warrior snacks, Outback Group, Aegis International, Gobblers Meats, Australian Visas, The Beach Club, WHA Industrial Development, PCS, ComconGroup, Manpower Group and Chaba massage.

The practice net is fully enclosed by netting and wire mesh and fitted with floodlights. There is a seating area to one side and a storeroom for equipment and a changing room. The practice net is available for use by other cricket teams for a fee and bookable through the Outback.

Everyone then retired to devour a superb BBQ and quaff some liquid refreshment whilst Simon became the MC for the awards element of the evening. The PCC batting and bowling awards for the 2020/21 season were presented to Wezley Masterton and Ryan Driver respectively. Wezley was also the top batsman of the BCL Division A with 343 runs from 9 innings at an average of 57. Ryans best figures were 5 overs 3 wickets for 4 runs.

The batting and bowling awards for the 2021/22 season were presented to Luke Stokes and Andy Emery respectively. Luke had an average of 49 but his best innings was 91 in the final against the Bangkok CC. Andy had the best bowling figures of the BCL Division A with 23 wickets for 191 runs from 10 innings at an economy of 5.07.





Simon took the opportunity to mention other notable contributions by PCC members and supporters. These included Clubman of the Year which went to Clive Rogerson in 2020/21 for his work in the PCC committee, writing for the Press, umpiring and teaching the art of scoring. The 2021/22 award went to Bernie Lamprecht for his tremendous work within CSP Construction for building the net. There were numerous other “awards” for misdemeanors and events, all of which attracted an alcoholic fine.























































