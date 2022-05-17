Thai-German rice project aimed to fight global warming

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is pleased with Thai-German collaboration to implement the Thai Rice NAMA project to fight global warming, according to the government spokesman.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut supported Thai Rice Nama, a project to increase the productivity of paddy fields, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and promote the sustainability of rice cultivation.



According to the spokesman, the Thai Rice NAMA project results from cooperation between the Thai government sector and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and enjoys financial support from NAMA Facility. It is aimed at replacing Thailand’s conventional rice cultivation which gives off as much as 55% of greenhouse gas emissions in the Thai agricultural sector.







Under the project, there is the transfer of knowledge about technology-based rice cultivation including water control in paddy fields, soil examination for fertilizer customization and the transformation of straw and stubble instead of their burning.

The project implementation from 2018 to 2021 benefited more than 25,000 rice farmers and cut the emissions of greenhouse gases by the equivalent of over 305,000 tons of carbon dioxide. (TNA)



































