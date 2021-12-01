Pattaya Cricket: 12th Annual Dunford-Philbrook Challenge Cup-Over 45’s match

Pattaya Cricket Club (PCC) versus the British Club Bangkok (BCB) – 27 November 2021.

This was the first leg of the 2021 Edition of the Durnford-Philbrook Challenge Cup and played on a bright, breezy day at Pattana Sports Resort. The match was limited to 25 overs and players over 45 years young, except for Leo Lamprecht who had miraculously aged 41 years since last week.

BCB took this match very seriously as they have been somewhat short of wins in recent years. PCC took a more relaxed approach with a very mature team, average age 55, and were prepared to give everyone a bowl.







BCB won the toss and decided to bat. Vaughan McClear and Rahul were sent in to face bowling from Thomas Manoj and Trevor Moolman. PCC struck in the first over when Simon Philbrook, leading by example, took a one-handed diving catch to dismiss Vaughan for a duck off Thomas’ tidy bowling. A brilliant start, but it brought Denzyl Allwright to the crease who slowly but steadily added runs with Rahul. Peter Gangur almost caught him at cover, but the ball burst through his hands gave him a puffy cheek.





The true-blue Aussie took it in his stride. Ian Liddell took over the bowling and bowled Rahul for 11, but this only made matters worse as Dale arrived at the crease with his batting head on. Dale and Denzyl picked up the run rate from 4 to 6 runs per over, with Leo taking the brunt of the punishment, but it didn’t last. Denzyl was magnificently caught by Gary Porter running in from the boundary for 25 off Danny Evans. James Moss, continued in the same vein until drinks at 15 overs with the score on 110 for 3.





After drinks, Dale retired on 50, having been dropped by Trevor and Andy Schofield quickly removed his replacement, Ed Khan for 3. Peter bowled his slow dibbly dobbleys and the lack of pace caught the batsman by surprise. James went for 28, stumped by Colin Clark and Sarge, skipping down the wicket, got cleaned bowled for 2. PCC were making a bit of a comeback. Peter was not finished and soon had Chan stumped for 6 and Dilip bowled for a Golden Duck. At 146 for 8 on the 22nd over, PCC looked like they could wrap it all up. But the loss of Sunish, smartly caught behind by Colin off Gary Porter, brought Dale back to the crease. Dale bashed Peter and Animal Slater around and concluded BCB’s innings on 171 for 9.







PCC sent in Amit Sain and Colin to open against Dilip and Sunish. BCB also got off to a brilliant start. Colin played too early to Sunish and got a top edge to Sarge for 2 and Danny was bowled for a Golden Duck to Dilip. Amit fell LBW to Dilip in the same over, also for a Duck and PCC were in tatters at 4 for 3 after 4 overs. Dilip, Sunish and then Rahul kept the bowling really tight and PCC continued to lose wickets. Gary Porter went for 3, caught by Rahul off Chan with PCC on 23 for 4.



PCC’s deliverance came in the form of Trevor Moolman, who having forgotten how to catch, remembered how to bat. Plenty of 2’s and the occasional boundary 4 and 6 for a total of 45 from 36 balls saved PCC from a drubbing before he was stumped off Chan. He was ably supported by Richard Shutt who carried on when Trevor retired at 40. Both Simon and Andy Schofield made brief appearances before being stumped by Vaughan off Manish. Richard then got tired of running and got into a mix up with Thomas and was run out for 17. 80 for 6 after 19 overs and PCC were well behind the curve. Shyam, Animal and Leo all added a few runs and Vaughan got his 4th stumping, but PCC were well short of their target. A score of 111 for 9 meant a win to BCB by 60 runs and 1 up in the series.

Man of the match was Dale with 63, but there were notable contributions from Trevor with 45, Peter with 4 for 25, Chan 3 for 23 and 3 for 25 from Manish.





























