Pattaya CC starts the new season with an emphatic victory of Bangkok CC

PATTAYA, Thailand – Welcome to the new 2024/25 Season of the Bangkok Cricket League (BCL) where the current A Division Champions started with an emphatic win by 8 wickets over the Bangkok CC (BCC) at Horseshoe Point on Sunday 17 Nov.

During the off season there had been some changes to the side. Crunch Christie had retired and Mike Gerits had moved to Bangkok, but others have joined, some of whom were unavailable for the inaugural match of the season. Sunday’s outing included Marcus Chaukley Sree Kuttan and Karan Mehta as the new BCL A Division virgins.

The morning game had been a hot and sunny affair, but the clouds had rolled in by 1pm and the weather looked threatening as thunder rumbled in the distance. It was hoped that both teams could get 10 overs of play as any less would not constitute a game and there would be no result.









Andy Emery (PCC Capt) won the toss and decided to bowl first. PCC opened the bowling with the usual pairing of Ryan Driver and Andy Human against Saumar and Prateek. It was not long before victims began to fall. Andre’s first over started with some wides but his second legal ball removed Saumar’s leg stump for 1. Ryan kept things tidy whilst Andre quickly returned Anirban to the tent for 3 and BCC were 2 for 17.

Ben Walter took over from Andre while Ryan bowled his 5 overs straight through and had success in his 4th, when Prateek was well caught by Max Burzler at mid-wicket for 17. 30 for 3 from 7 overs was not the start BCC were looking for but there was a brief recovery with Walter Parsaud and Rony M at the crease. Walter was playing well, but Rony fell for 11 to Sree’s first over via an excellent catch in the deep by Andre.

Sree’s bowling arm was having severe directional stability problems and he was removed from the attack after two overs having bowled 11 wides. Max had entered the fray to bowl spin as his injured ankle would not allow medium pace. Ghulam hit a ball into the deep towards Andre and was hoping for a quick 2 but Walter’s legs were not up to it and a sizzling return to the bowler’s end had Walter run out by 15m for a good score of 22. 62 for 5 after 12 overs was 2 runs per over below par on this slow outfield.





A brief stand by Gulam and Dipanker was broken by Andy’s only over when Gulam was caught by Ben for 14, 88 for 6. Sigamani provided stubborn resistance without adding much to the scoreboard but all his friends deserted him. First to go in a spectacular over from Ben was Dipanker for 11, caught & bowled. The next ball sent Vikram home for a golden duck, but Shezad avoided the hat-trick only to be stumped on the 4th ball by Karan. 2 dots completed a triple wicket maiden and BCC were suddenly 107 for 9. Habby Singh complete his three tidy overs and Marcus bowled the final over, the 21st. Haresh was bowled for 0 and BCC were all out for 109.

PCC were looking for an early finish as the required run rate was only 4.4 per over but the rain and thunder were fast approaching. Luke Stokes and Ryan opened the batting against Sauman and Walter, both of whom were quite economical. BCC was unlucky when the fielder at extra cover couldn’t hold onto a ball driven low to his right by Luke, the first of several dropped catches. All was going well until the end of the 6th over when Rony M bowled Ryan for 14 at 28 for 1.

Ben went out as No 3 and he too benefited from some dropped catches, whilst Luke went on the rampage against Vikram who was hit for 3 enormous sixes by Luke and Ben hit Walter for 14. The score had reached 64 for 1 by the end of the 10th over when the rain dutifully fell in the 11 over and play was halted for about 15 minutes. The match would produce a result and it was PCCs to lose. On restarting, both batsmen continued to press and Rony was withdrawn and replaced by Dipanker who had success on the last ball of his first over.

Ben had attempted a sweep which he missed and was adjudged, probably quite harshly, as LBW for 25. 92 for 2 and the match was in the bag by the 15th over as rain continued to fall. Karan Mehita took the crease and immediately smashed Anirban for two 6s whilst Luke hit the winning 6 off Dipanker and PCC concluded with 113 for 2 off 15.2 overs and a win by 8 wickets. An excellent start to the season with good bowling, excellent fielding and some big hitting.

The MotM was awarded to Ben Walter for his 25 runs, 3 for 28 and a catch.

PCC would like to thank their sponsors, the Outback Bar, the Magic Bar, and the Pattaya Sports Club for their support and assistance.





































