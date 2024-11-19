Neil Harvey and Nigel Irvine shine in Mabprachan Golf Society matches

PATTAYA, Thailand – On Tuesday, November 12, the Mabprachan Golf Society embarked on a scenic journey to the Valley Course at Wangjuntr, a venue known for its natural beauty and challenging layout. Despite its low course rating, it remains a favourite for its undulating fairways and serene atmosphere.

While the sunny weather was perfect for golf, the course proved a tough opponent. The breath-taking scenery might have distracted the players, as scoring high proved elusive. Only one player managed to surpass 30 Stableford points – Neil Harvey, whose steady performance earned him the win with 30 points. Dave Smith claimed the runner-up spot with 27 points.

Results: 1st: Neil Harvey (19) – 30 points. 2nd: Dave Smith (9) – 27 points. Near Pins: Neale Savery, Neil Harvey, Bob Edwards, Allen Cassin, and John Feeney. Spoon: Steve Sturley.

On Thursday, November 14, Crystal Bay provided a contrasting experience with its sunny skies and dry fairways, already showing signs of yellowing after a week without rain. The greens, while in good condition, were on the slower side.

The day saw the impressive debut of newcomer Nigel Irvine, who played a superbly steady round to win with a remarkable 40 Stableford points. Maurice Paradis also delivered an excellent performance, finishing as runner-up with 38 points.

Results: 1st: Nigel Irvine (7) – 40 points. 2nd: Maurice Paradis (16) – 38 points. Near Pins: Bob Edwards, Maurice Paradis, and Willem Lasonder. Spoon: Neale Savery.

Both courses provided memorable experiences, with Wangjuntr’s natural charm and Crystal Bay’s competitive challenge showcasing the variety and thrill of weekly golf outings.

















































