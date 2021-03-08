Pattaya Biker Grove rides to Hua Chak Nok Lake

Sunday 7th March at 9am we all met outside Richmond Soi Welcome for our fun bicycle ride. There is no racing, the emphasis is very much on fun, meeting new people, and making new friends.

We headed off towards Hua Chak Nok Lake at the slowest person’s pace. It’s great, very quiet and peaceful, but the weather is starting to get hotter now.

As luck would have it, we had a puncture, which we fixed at the coffee shop.







We are always looking for new people to join us for our rides on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Come and join us, and have some fun. We meet at Richmond Soi Welcome at 9am.















