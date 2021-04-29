Pattaya Big Three lead the way at Burapha Golf Course

PSC Links Golf Society

Wednesday, April 28

Burapha Golf Course A+C

Stableford

A wild storm passed through Burapha Golf Course at our previous visit 12 days ago, which caused the round to be abandoned after about 13 holes.







A friend who had played the A and C courses on the day before this visit, Tuesday April 27, advised that the course was still showing signs of that storm, with the fallen trees strewn around the course, off the fairways of course, and water in bunkers.





However, not to panic anyone, he said that it was quite playable, although fairly wet. His advice turned out to be accurate and our players did find the A course somewhat wet and then the C course very wet, with plugged and even disappearing balls.





The greens had some damage in the storm but plenty of work has been done to restore them, and so most had received some sanding. Putting on them was a little slower than usual, but was quite acceptable.

Scores for the day were very good in the conditions, as twelve of our fifteen players scored 33 points or more.

Leading the way were the ‘big three’ with the top two places being fought out between the consistent golfers, and good mates, Michael Blumhagen and Mark On. Both had 38 points with Michael winning a close countback.



Paul Smith made up the three with another great game, making 37 points at 72 gross.

Mike Tottenham, who has continued his good form, was the ‘intruder’, by scoring 37 points and taking fourth place on countback over Steve Moxey.

‘Moxey’ had a consolation ‘best front nine.’







Winners at Burapha

1st Place – Michael Blumhagen (6) – 38 pts c/back

2nd Place – Mark On (10) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Paul Smith (1) – 37 pts c/back

4th Place – Mike Tottenham (18) – 37 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Steve Moxey – 21 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Adam Barton – 20 pts

The weather stayed overcast but still for most of the round, and happily, no rain.

Burapha has extended their great special price for players over 60 years old at 1250 baht all-in. You can’t beat that.





















