Rescue group says Pattaya has plenty of ambulances

Pattaya’s main medical-response service said it has plenty of capacity to transport Covid-19 patients, saying ambulance-short Banglamung Hospital never requested its help.







Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescue chief Prasit Thongthitcharoen said he was shocked to see headlines April 27 that Banglamung Hospital was facing ambulance shortages due to a crush of coronavirus patients needing transport.



He said Sawang Boriboon was busy during the first two coronavirus outbreaks taking suspected Covid-19 patients to hospitals. During this third wave, however, not a single hospital requested its help.







Twenty members of the rescue division in March received training on Covid-19 from the Institute of Emergency Medicine, both in how to protect volunteers from infection and now to safely transport patients.

Sawang Boriboon has plenty of vehicles equipped to transport people alerted to positive Covid-19 tests and, if those vehicles run short, the foundation could use ambulances.

The public can request Sawang Boriboon service by calling 038-222-474 around the clock and transportation is free.

































