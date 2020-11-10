No Moose at Phoenix Gold Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Monday, 9 Nov. Mountain and Ocean Stableford

Phoenix Gold Monday and still no moose in sight. I guess a word to the management will be needed to replenish the stock.

The course is as good as you can get with good greens and fairways that are lush with grass. It was a perfect day for golf with a nice breeze blowing and a little high cloud.







Playing Mountain and Ocean loops with nobody in front of us, we just strolled around the course.

The scoring was reasonable but not great with Malcolm Adamson taking 3rd spot with 32 points.

Gerard Lambert took 2nd spot with 34 points.

Serge Straeten took line honours with a fine 38 points.

There were no twos recorded.











