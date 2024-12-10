Neil Harvey and Neale Savery shine in Mabprachan Golf Society weekly rounds

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Golf Society enjoyed two exciting outings this past week, with competitive rounds and pleasant weather enhancing the experience for all participants.

On Tuesday, December 3, four groups teed off at the Pleasant Valley Golf Course under clear blue skies and a brisk breeze. Despite the stunning weather, the course conditions presented challenges. The fairways had several wet spots due to late sprinkler shutoff, which reduced roll and impacted scores.







The competition welcomed returning players Tony Chetland, Mike Mallot, and Alan Eden. Lower-handicap players tackled the course from the blue tees, while others played from the whites. It was a closely contested round, with Neil Harvey claiming victory with 35 stableford points, sealing his win with a birdie on the final hole. Sam Jeffery came in second with 34 points. John Feeney took home the “spoon,” while the near pin honours were claimed by Sam Jeffery, Allan Cassin, Bob Edwards, and Alan Eden.

The week concluded with a round at Crystal Bay Golf Course on Friday, December 6. Once again, the day offered beautiful weather, but the course conditions varied. While the greens were visually appealing, inconsistent speeds and neglected dead trees detracted from the overall presentation. However, the dry fairways provided improved roll compared to earlier in the week.







Neale Savery excelled on the day, winning with 36 stableford points. Allan Cassin followed closely with 35 points, securing second place. Tony Chetland edged out Willem Lasonder for the spoon on a countback. Near pin winners were Allan Cassin, Tony Chetland, and Paddy Devereux.

Overall, it was a week of camaraderie, thrilling competition, and memorable golf. Congratulations to all participants!





































