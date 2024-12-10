Jimmy Carr triumphs as Bunker Boys Club Champion at 82

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Bunker Boys kicked off December with a warm-up game at Emerald Golf Course on December 2, preparing for the much-anticipated Club Championship. Clear skies, moderate temperatures, and a well-maintained course set the stage for a competitive day.

A field of 24 teed off early, with the third group starting at the fourth hole to ensure a faster pace of play. The round concluded efficiently, a stark contrast to the anticipated busy schedule at Pattavia and Greenwood golf courses later in the week.







Jimmy Carr took first place with 37 points and generously donated his winnings to the delinquent fund, showcasing his signature jaidee spirit. Rob Folland, riding the momentum of his recent win, secured second place with 35 points, while Mick McMahon, freshly back from Australia, came third with 34 points. Rounding out the leaderboard were Tony Robbins in fourth and Brendan Harnett in fifth.

Results: 1st: Jimmy Carr (22) – 37 points. 2nd: Rob Folland (15) – 35 points. 3rd: Mick McMahon (14) – 34 points. 4th: Tony Robbins (27) – 32 points. 5th: Brendan Harnett (19) – 31 points. Near Pins: Gerry Cooney, Greg Berry, Keith Norman, Witt Mann







The first round of the Club Championship took place at Pattavia Golf Course on Wednesday, December 4, where dry fairways and slick, fast greens challenged players. A gusty, unpredictable wind added to the difficulty, but the pace of play remained steady with a group of 30 participants.

John Hughes emerged victorious with a net 69, edging out Brendan Harnett on a countback. Jimmy Carr continued his strong form, securing third place, also on countback. Near pins went to Uwe Jurgensen, Bil Richardson, Mick McMahon, and Brendan Harnett.

Results: 1st: John Hughes (25) – Net 69. 2nd: Brendan Harnett (19) – Net 69. 3rd: Jimmy Carr (22) – Net 70. 4th: Alan Sullivan (16) – Net 70. 5th: Steve Downes (7) – Net 71

Near Pins: Uwe Jurgensen, Bil Richardson, Mick McMahon, Brendan Harnett.







The Club Championship concluded at Greenwood’s A and B nines on Friday December 6, offering excellent course conditions but challenging winds. The highlight of the day was 82-year-old Jimmy Carr claiming his first-ever Club Championship title, proving age is no barrier to success.

Championship Results: Club Champion: Jimmy Carr – Net 143. Runner-Up: Alan Sullivan – Net 146. Third Place: John Hughes – Net 146. Lowest Gross: Steve Downes – 161







In the daily competition, Takeshi Hakozaki took first place with 36 points, while Steve Downes earned the lowest gross score of the competition with 161 points. Daily Results:

1st: Takeshi Hakozaki (16) – 36 points. 2nd: Bil Richardson (21) – 35 points. 3rd: Ross Schiffke (25) – 35 points. 4th: Jimmy Carr (22) – 35 points. 5th: Robby Watts (13) – 34 points

Near Pins: Murray Greig, Keith Norman, Mick McMahon, Alan Sullivan.

Next week’s schedule returns to regular competition, with rounds at Navy, Crystal Bay, and Pleasant Valley. Anticipation is high for the reopening of Hermes Golf Club, previously Parichat, on December 10, following renovations.





































