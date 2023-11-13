MT700 ITF ASSETWISE Tennis Master Championship

Mark your calendars and get ready for some thrilling tennis action amidst the serene beauty of Thailand! This is not just a tournament; it’s an experience of a lifetime!

18 – 24 November 2023

Venue: Fitz Club @ Royal Cliff Hotels Group

Age: 35+ Categories: Singles, Doubles and Mixed-Doubles







For the 6th year, our team is honored to host this esteemed event. We’re anticipating a stellar roster of international players ready to battle it out in Asia’s premier tournament over a span of 7 exhilarating days. Whether you’re stepping onto the court or cheering from the sidelines, we are committed to delivering an unparalleled and unforgettable experience. Our goal remains to position Pattaya and Thailand at the forefront of sports destinations, with a special emphasis on the tennis community. Join us in celebrating the spirit of the sport!







The prestigious Royal Cliff Hotels Group, situated on the same grounds as the tournament venue, Fitz Club, proudly stands as the official hotel partner for the championships. We’re delighted to extend special room rates and exclusive perks for all participants and their families. Every hotel room is just a short stroll away from the Fitz Club. And to enhance your experience, our resort shuttle is at your service for easy transport to and from the competition.

You can register for the tournament by logging into your IPIN account on ITF Tennis

REGISTER NOW

If you need help with registration, please get in touch with the tournament director Miss Lawan Rajsky at [email protected].





























