Monkeys and tall grass challenge PSC Mabprachan golfers at Bangphra

Tuesday, November 22nd

Bangpra

1st Maurice Paradis (22) – 32 points

2nd Allan Cassin (12) – 27 points

It was long time ago, that we visited Bangphra Golf Course. Thanks to a perfect voucher deal of the Pattaya Sports Club we had the opportunity to play this course for an attractive discounted prize.







The course was fully booked so it was slow-moving. The fairways were a little disappointing compared to the past games we played here. The grass was too high on many areas of the fairway. The greens were in good condition, but difficult. We struggled around and tried to keep the monkeys at a distance. Unfortunately, they managed to steal food out of one of our carts twice.







The results were not stunning today, but we had a nice day out. Maurice Paradis ended with an acceptable score of 30 Stableford points; Allan Cassin came second with 27 Stableford points.

Only 2 near pins today for Allan Cassin and Maurice Paradis.

Thursday, November 24th

Pattavia

No competition round

Tuesday Nov 29 – Emerald – tee off 9:30

Meet MyBar 8:15

Thursday Dec 1- Pattavia- tee off 9:00

Meet MyBar 7.45

GF Vouchers for PSC members THB 650, Cart THB 500 showing member card































