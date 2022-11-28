UNESCO announces winners of Asia-Pacific Awards for Heritage Conservation

The heroic restoration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya Museum, which is part the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensembles of Mumbai World Heritage property in India, has received the Award of Excellence in this year’s UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.

13 projects from six nations – Afghanistan, China, India, Iran, Nepal and Thailand – have been acknowledged for awards by an international jury in this year’s Awards program. Jury deliberations were carried out in November 2022, when members reviewed a total of 50 entries from 11 countries from across the Asia-Pacific region.







Thailand received an Award of Distinction for the Neilson Hays Library in Bangkok.

Feng Jing, Chief of Culture Unit at UNESCO Bangkok, said, “The Awards are able to give people a sense of pride and sense of ownership of their own heritage.” He also noted a greater attention to cultural landscapes this year, “including heritage infrastructure systems that are very compatible with a sustainable development approach to our cities and rural areas.”

Since 2000, the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation program has been recognizing the efforts of private individuals and organizations in restoring, conserving and transforming structures and buildings of heritage value in the region.







For further information about the UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation and upcoming related events, visit https://bangkok.unesco.org/theme/asia-pacific-heritage-awards

The Call for Entries for the 2023 UNESCO Awards cycle will be announced in early 2023, with further details to be available on the UNESCO Bangkok website pages. (NNT)

































