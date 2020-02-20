McEntee Returns to take Green Jacket

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, Feb. 17 Bangpakong Stableford

The Pattaya Links Golf Society visited Bangpakong Riverside on Monday, 17th February to play a Stableford competition in three flights with the cut coming at thirteen and under, fourteen to twenty and twenty-one plus.





As usual the course was splendidly presented with well grassed fairways with some “spring” in them. Bunkers were well tended and the greens still retained some of their weekend pace. All that was lacking was the cooling breeze, so evident on most occasions and, as a result, the day became quite sultry and held the scores down a little.

In the third division Dave Arataki took third place with a meagre 30 point score, three behind runner-up Tip Briney on 33. The flight winner was Len Jones with 34 points. His renaissance, after an unhappy second half to 2019, is very welcome.

In the second flight Dave Ritchie was third with 35 points, losing the runner-up spot to Wayne Peppernell with 36 points. The flight winner was Canadian John Chelo and he returned an excellent 38 points, only to lose out for the Green Jacket on countback, although he did get to wear it as Kevin McEntee had not returned by presentation time.

The top flight saw PLGS newbie Mike Cheswick take third place with 36 points, with Steve Moxey taking second with 37 points. The flight winner was the returning Irishman, Kevin McEntee with 38 points and his back nine gave him the advantage in the Green Jacket chase over John Chelo.

Near pins went to Tommy Marshall, David De Caminada and Kevin McEntee (two) in the A Flight and to Jim Beard (three!) in the B flight. One B Flight near pin was not won.

Consolation awards for the best nines went to Ray Banks (18, front) and Chas Miller (21, back).







A Flight (0-13)

1st Place – Kevin McEntee (7) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Steve Moxey (12) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Mike Cheswick (9) – 36 pts

B Flight (14-20)

1st Place – John Chelo (19) – 38 pts

2nd Place – Wayne Peppernell (15) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Dave Ritchie (17) – 35 pts c/back







C Flight (21+)

1st Place – Len Jones (29) – 34 pts

2nd Place – Tip Briney (24) – 33 pts

3rd Place – Dave Arataki (28) – 30 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Ray Banks 18 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Charles Miller 21 pts c/back

Mr. Phil again considered Rana Gurnam for the “silly hat” award after it was discovered that Rana’s mates had managed to block him on the “Thai Friendly” social media site. He is even now seeking advice on “unblocking” techniques.

The ‘wig’ went to Pat Murphy instead, as the oldest man in the field he walked the course and struggled in the heat to put together a satisfactory score.

The “silly hat” went to Michael McGuigan for the poorest nine-hole score.

The week started in fine style with the PLGS.

