Martin Patch – another win in Pattaya

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, June 4

Bangpra Golf Club

Stableford

Wow! We paid a very special rate of just 950 baht for green fee, caddie and cart today, thanks to the TAT promotional subsidies to some golf clubs. Easy check-in at Bangpra with presentation of passport or photo, the only extra thing we needed.







What a bargain, as the golf course is in tremendous condition, including those pretty slick greens. The notice board rated the speed of the greens at 8, but some players reckoned they were a fair bit quicker than that.

We usually say this is not a course for big scores but, at our last visit, 40 points won it.





All back to normal this time however, where we had two players with the top score of 35 points. There was a countback and, once again, poor old George didn’t have enough on the back nine.

It’s just over a week ago that Martin Patch had a good win at another tricky course and has done it again, winning that countback. He is becoming quite consistent now.

Chris Alanices was on the podium again, in third spot with a handy 32 points.

Mike Tottenham is keeping the good form going and he has filled fourth place with 30 points, winning a close three way countback.

Winners at Bangpra

1st Place – Martin Patch (18) – 35 pts c/back

2nd Place – George Mueller (16) – 35 pts

3rd Place – Chris Alanices (24) – 32 pts

4th Place – Mike Tottenham (16) – 30 pts c/back

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Thierry Petrement – 18 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Tony Browne – 18 pts

Plenty of white clouds about for most of the day with some breeze at times, however no real threat of rain.







The monkeys were out and about, but a number of golfers coming to this course over many years could not remember seeing them on the first fairway. There were big numbers of them hanging around the teeing area this morning.

The starter checked his sheet and saw many groups due to start about our tee time, so asked us to go early. The first of our four groups teed off 25 minutes early and had a clear run. How grateful were we, as there were five and six balls lining up behind our group.

At that special price, Bangpra was a very busy golf course.



















