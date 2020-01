Nongprue has finished work on a 20-kilometer bike trail around Mabprachan Reservoir, delighting cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts.

Funded by the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the track offers lanes for both runners and cyclists. It is lit at night and has signs prohibiting motorbikes.

Officials hope will become a new attraction for the area and amateur athletes gave it the thumbs up for good design and scenery.