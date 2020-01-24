Transport Minister insists on tough anti-smog measures

BANGKOK – Transport Minister SaksayamChidchob said his ministry would implement tough measures to relieve smog and cooperation from all parties were essential for effective solution.

He said the problem of thick particulate matter 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5) heavily affected people in many provinces over the past week and the prime minister ordered all parties to come up with swift solutions.

MrSaksayam said that his ministry had short, medium and long-term measures to cope with the problem and his officials were taking action against vehicles with unsafe emissions.

“Solving the PM2.5 problem requires cooperation from all parties and all ministries, especially those concerning energy because fossil fuels remain the most popular. In the future we must shift to environment-friendly fuels,” the transport minister said.

The Land Transport Department was changing its regulations to ban vehicles with hazardous emissions and their drivers for good, he added.