Liverpool FC manager Klopp thanks Thai Fans for warm welcome

Juergen Klopp, manager of the Liverpool Football Club, thanked Thai fans for warmly welcoming his team which arrived for an exhibition match with Manchester United on July 12.

Klopp said after arriving yesterday (July 10) that he would check the conditions of his players before concluding the list of players for the upcoming match.







He said that it would be a tough game because it would be the first pre-season match and many players had just returned to the team and resumed their practices.

The event in Thailand will be the first Liverpool-Manchester United match in Asia. The match called “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” was scheduled at Rajamangala Stadium at 8pm on July 12.





Today both teams will welcome fans and journalists to witness their practices at the stadium. The session of Manchester United was set from 5pm to 6.30pm and that of Liverpool from 7.30pm to 9pm. (TNA)











































