Lambert strikes gold at Phoenix

Monday, Sept. 9, Phoenix Gold – Stableford

Phoenix our usual venue for Mondays, with only a small field and nobody in front of us it was a fast round of golf. We played Mountain and Ocean and both nines were in great condition.

Apart from the scribe, who scored a magnificent 18 points total (his card looked like a picket fence), all the other golfers scored in the high 20’s or low 30’s. That is beside two who took the place apart.

Going out in the first group must be the way to go as Rick Culley just back from the old dart scored 40 points to take second, and one of his playing partners, Gerard Lambert, beat him by 1 point to take the top spot, playing his best round for a while.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, Green Valley – Stableford

The scores from the male members of Billabong were not impressive today, with many playing well below their handicaps but in 4th place, beating his playing partner William on a countback, was Wayne Cotterell (H/cap 13) with 34 points. Mick Beresford (12), just returned from a trip abroad, occupied 3rd place with 35 points despite having only 1 point on holes 12-14. He was just 1 point behind Kevin Wild (25) who was close to destroying his round with only 4 points on the last three holes. Top spot was occupied by the departing Lloyd Shuttleworth (5) who had 1 point more than Kevin after the turn.

The Ladies once again, performed well with Miss Nu (15) only managing 3rd place with 37 points, losing a countback to Miss Sa (18) who had a very steady 18 holes. Miss Prae (36) had three 4-pointers in her round which took her to 40 points and 1st place.

Only Miss Porn could manage a ‘2’ today.

Friday, Sept, 13, Burapha – Stableford

Burapha was in great condition, with fast greens and lush fairways. We hadn’t played C and D loops for a long time and it really was a pleasant change.

The scoring was not that flash apart from Rick Culley hitting 38 points and taking line honours, closely followed by Nial Stewart with 35 and there was a countback for 3rd between Thiery Temine and Sandy Chapo, with Sandy getting that place with a better back nine. Nial got the only ‘2’ of the day.