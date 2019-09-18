WOMBANIA – September 20, 2019 – October 03, 2019

Latest Stories
Israel’s 2 main political parties deadlocked after election
Jerusalem (AP) — Israel's two main political parties were deadlocked Wednesday after an unprecedented repeat election, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing an uphill...
Filipino coast guard men convicted in Taiwan fisherman death
Manila, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine court found eight Filipino coast guard personnel guilty Wednesday of conspiring to shoot and kill a Taiwanese fisherman...
Ter Stegen saves penalty as Barcelona draw 0-0 at Dortmund
Dortmund, Germany (AP) — The only thing missing for Borussia Dortmund was a goal. The German team did everything but score as Barcelona barely held...
Bombing kills 22 at Afghan president’s rally; Ghani unhurt
Kabul, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide bomber on a motorcycle targeted a campaign rally by President Ashraf Ghani in northern Afghanistan on Tuesday, killing...