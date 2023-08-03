Ladies Golf Association tees off with a bang at Pattaya Sports Club

Pattaya, Thailand – Exciting news has just hit the golfing community in Pattaya as the renowned Pattaya Sports Club announces the establishment of its very own Ladies Golf Association. Aspiring lady golfers now have a fantastic opportunity to embrace their passion for golf, join in exhilarating competitions, build lasting camaraderie, and sharpen their skills within this vibrant community.

Chairwoman Nok Givens, a seasoned golfer herself, expressed her excitement about the new initiative: “We are absolutely thrilled to open up this wonderful opportunity for lady golfers in Pattaya. Golf is not just a sport; it’s a way of life, and we want to provide a nurturing environment for women to excel in this beautiful game. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned golfer, the Ladies Golf Association at Pattaya Sports Club has something to offer everyone.”







The Vice Chairwoman, Sasicha Duangkham, a rising star in the golfing scene, echoed Nok’s sentiments: “Golf has taught me discipline, focus, and resilience. Through this association, we aim to empower more women to experience the joy of golf and develop their skills on and off the course. It’s not just about competition; it’s about personal growth and forming bonds with like-minded individuals.”

The inaugural event of the Ladies Golf Association is slated for the 21st of September at the Pattaya Country Club. A challenging yet captivating course, it promises to set the stage for an electrifying competition. Participants can look forward to a day filled with thrilling shots, competitive spirit, and plenty of applause from fellow golf enthusiasts.







With the sun shining brightly on the picturesque greens of the Pattaya Country Club, the inauguration of the Ladies Golf Association promises to be an event to remember. The club’s phone lines and emails have been buzzing non-stop with enthusiastic female golfers signing up for the chance to be a part of this extraordinary venture.

For those eager to be a part of this historic moment, sign-up is a breeze. Interested lady golfers can contact the Pattaya Sports Club office at Tel: 038 415 424 or email them at [email protected]. Alternatively, they can get in touch with Chairwoman Nok Givens at Tel: 080 353 6395 or email [email protected], or reach out to Vice Chairwoman Sasicha Duangkham at Tel: 082 948 2179.







The Ladies Golf Association at Pattaya Sports Club is determined to redefine women’s golf in Thailand, and with the passion and enthusiasm already pouring in, their vision is well on its way to becoming a reality. So, if you’re an aspiring lady golfer looking to be a part of something extraordinary, don’t miss this golden opportunity. Join the Ladies Golf Association today and tee off on a journey of a lifetime!

















