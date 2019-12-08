Ken Davidson cards best score this week

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, December 2nd Treasure Hill Stableford

1st Keith Norman (12) 34 points

2nd Peter Kelly (13) 34 points

3rs Les Cobban (8) 33 points

Near pins Robby Watts, Mike Lloyd, Geoff Parker X 2.

With a big exodus of players over the weekend and a number of locals avoiding this notoriously difficult course our number was reduced to a round dozen. Surprisingly this well-patronised course was virtually empty. At times it seemed we were the only ones on the course. Could be because of the difficulty of the layout, and the fact that the green fees have been edging up over the high season.

Playing conditions were pleasant with mild weather and only a very slight breeze blowing. Speed of play was leisurely with nobody in front or behind us. As always seems to be the case, renovations and improvements to the course were being undertaken, but didn’t affect play.

Looks like Keith Norman likes glassware. Having secured the golfer of the month trophy last month he set out in his quest to add another, taking first place with a score of thirty-four points edging out Peter Kelly on countback. Les Cobban looks like returning to form again after a recent slump to take third place a point back.

Having not seen the bar owners since before we moved in earlier this year, we were pleased to welcome back the Wood brothers for at least a three-month stay, we may even entice them out onto the golf course one day.

Wednesday, December 4th Mountain Shadow Stableford

1st Jimmy Carr (17) 36 points

2nd Ken Davidson (25) 32 points

3rd Les Cobban (8) 30 points

4th Keith Norman (12) 29 points

Near pins Keith Norman, Jimmy Carr, & Tony Robbins

We made a return visit to Mountain Shadow on Wednesday as the course was in ok condition for our last visit and green fees are considered reasonable by local standards. With adverse exchange rates for just about all foreign currencies, high season green fees have become a major consideration for most resident golfers, more so than seasonal visitors. Unfortunately, the course deteriorated markedly in the last two weeks. It was extremely dry with many white to brown areas of dead grass. If good soaking rain doesn’t come soon the course will become virtually unplayable.

Jimmy Carr took first place with a solid round of thirty-six which included a very close near pin. Ken Davidson was cruising on the front with nineteen only to fade away on the back nine ending up in second place with thirty-two. Les Cobban was third on thirty points and a weird round by the in-form Keith Norman saw him take fourth with twenty-nine, a round that included two birdies.

After, it was party time at Woody’s Bar to celebrate Steve Wood’s birthday, again a big smorgasbord of delicious Thai food prepared by the boss lady.

Friday, December 6th Pattavia Stableford

1st Ken Davidson (25) 42 points

2nd Daryl Vernon (19) 37 points

3rd Keith Norman (12) 35 points

Near pins Ken Davidson, & Tony Scambler X 2

Just nine days since our last visit to Pattavia for the first round of the club championship and not surprisingly not much changed. The course was still in great shape and the green fees reasonable. Amazing how so many courses don’t seem to understand that keeping the course in good order and reasonably priced green fees bring in the punters every time. With some cooler weather in our area in recent days and no wind, conditions for golf were close to perfect, so no place for excuses.

Ken Davidson was a week too late in hitting top form for the club championships. On Friday he hit peak performance with a magnificent score of forty-two points. One can feel a significant cut in handicap coming his way.

Daryl Vernon also performed to a high level, not quite as high as last week when he led the club championship by three strokes after the first day, but nevertheless enough to take second place with thirty-seven points, obviously this course suits his game.

Keith Norman also had a good day with a respectable thirty-five points to take third.

Despite his best efforts to imitate Joseph Merrick, Tony Scambler took away two near pins, so he can still perform when he wants to, a bit like John Hughes. The remaining pin went to Ken Davidson.