Drunken brawl leaves Russian out cold, bleeding in Jomtien Beach

An unnamed Russian man was left unconscious after a drunken brawl, allegedly with a compatriot.

Police responded to the fight on Soi Pattaya Park around 2 a.m. Dec. 7 where they found a white male lying in a pool of blood. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

Security guard Surachat Chaikum, 23, told police both men “looked like they were” Russian and both drunk. One man hit the other, who fell, and proceeded to kick him until he was unconscious. The attacker then fled.

Police are checking CCTVs in the area to identify the assailant.