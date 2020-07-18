Jimmy Carr double winner in Pattaya golf

PSC Bunker Boys Golf

Monday, July 13th Laem Chabang B & C

1st Jimmy Carr (18) 37 points

2nd Neil Harvey (8) 36 points

3rd Les Cobban (8) 35 points

Near pins Tony Plummer, Michael Brett, & Neil Harvey X 2.

A first-time visit this year to Laem Chabang for the Bunker Boys who found the quality of the course and Sports Day pricing irresistible. Despite that, a couple of our group made alternate arrangements to play a round at Treasure Hill, where Dave Ashman topped the group. At Laem Chabang, we were allocated the B & C nines. As always the course was a delight to play although the greens were a bit slower than they looked and were a bit variable in speed.

The day was overcast again and we got a couple of light showers throughout the round, but not heavy enough to stop play. As it was, the rain looked much heavier in the distance and thunder and lightning were ever-present, sometimes coming uncomfortably close. An uncrowded course once again meant we had a nice steady round and finished in good time.







Jimmy Carr took the honours with a very creditable score of thirty-seven. Jimmy is in good touch lately and leads the field in the race for the golfer of the month again. How his handicap has blown out to eighteen remains a mystery, almost as bad as Geof Parker who is now on nineteen for the first time anyone can remember. We expect both to return to their normal handicaps very soon.

Neil Harvey took second place one stroke back with a mixed round that contained some excellent stroke play and a few lapses. Les Cobban rounded out the scoring in third place on thirty-five. A mediocre round by his lofty standards with only three birdies instead of his regular four.

Near pins were taken by Tony Plummer, Michael Brett, and two to Neil Harvey.

Wednesday, July 15th Royal Lakeside

1st Tony Plummer (17) 35 points

2nd Jimmy Carr (18) 34 points

3rd Tony Robbins (23) 31 points

Near pins Daryl Vernon, Tony Plummer, and Jimmy Carr.

Heavy rain fell in Pattaya overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning which probably accounted for one of our lowest turnouts of the year so far. Suffice to say what happens in Pattaya doesn’t necessarily happen elsewhere and Chonburi is a long way from Pattaya.

There had been no overnight rain at Royal Lakeside so the course was in good condition. It previously had its fair share of rain and with no run on the fairways, it was decided to play off the white tees at six thousand three hundred yards. The greens were beautiful but deceptively slow given how they looked.

A fourball set out directly in front of our lead group which didn’t hold us up but did provide a serious distraction for Jimmy who had difficulty with concentration and focus. Tony Plummer took full advantage of Jimmy’s predicament to take first place with thirty-five points, despite a no score on the last hole. In spite of his lapses in concentration, Jimmy did enough to take second a stroke back and Tony Robbins rounded out the scoring with thirty-one points.

Near pins went to Daryl Vernon, Tony Plummer, and Jimmy Carr.







Friday, July 19th Bangpra

1st Jimmy Carr (18) 37 points

2nd Michael Brett (16) 30 points

3rd Dave Ashman (23) 29 points

Near pins Tony Robbins, Daryl Vernon, & Dave Ashman.

A nice sunny day for our last game of the week at the monkey course which was virtually empty for the front nine. However, the back nine was very different with groups all over the course. Must have been a late tee-off special in operation.

The course was in good condition with no complaints about any aspect of its quality, bunkers, fairways, and greens all in good shape, perhaps the best greens of the week. Finally, we are seeing the water catchments starting to fill up again. Some have had no water for about two years.





Despite the good conditions, the standard of play was poor with scoring on the very low side. In a very rich vein of form presently and with no distractions to contend with Jimmy Carr took the honours again with his second win of the week on thirty-seven points. Can anyone stop him going back to back in the golfer of the month race? It has to be said that it was his day with everything he touched turning to gold, including a birdie putt from five yards off the green on the Gordon Melia hole.

Second, went to Michael Brett on a measly thirty points and Dave Ashman brought up the rear with twenty-nine.

Near pins went to Daryl Vernon, Dave Ashman, and Tony Robbins.

Another exciting week of golf ahead with a visit to Khao Yai.












