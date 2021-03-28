Ian Bell chimes in for a win

PSC Links Golf Society

Friday, March 26

Khao Kheow A+B

Stableford

It was only three weeks ago that we last visited Khao Kheow and, on that occasion, the course was in really good condition, so now, if anything, it has improved even more. The fairways are well grassed and the greens are spotless and rolling with good pace.



The weather was hot again with only the odd hint of a breeze. However, it was overcast all round so reasonably comfortable for play.







Ian Bell has been through quarantine and had a few games around the Bangkok area where he is living, and also with us at Pattavia last week.

He seems to be hitting his stride and showing why he is a #7 handicap. Playing in the first three ball today, he has handed in a great looking score card of 39 points, which gives him his first win at Links Golf.







Another two players in form currently are George Mueller and Dave Arataki. Both had very good scores of 37 points and had to be separated by countback, where George just got into second place and Dave into third.

Mark On made it to the podium again with an even 36 points from his handicap of #9.

Near Pins: Dave Arataki (x2), Martin Patch, Ian Bell.

Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Ian Bell (7) – 39 pts

2nd Place – George Mueller (14) – 37 pts c/back

3rd Place – Dave Arataki (24) – 37 pts

4th Place – Mark On (9) – 36 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Didier Blum – 20 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Gerard Lambert – 20 pts c/back







We had three three-balls and two four-balls out Friday and the lead groups set a good pace until they ran up the back of a slow moving 5 ball. By the time we reached the Par 3 B8, we could actually see all of our groups as they had all backed up.



Nevertheless, the round took, for most, just a tick over four hours and it was a bit busy in the showers when all of our people, and others, were there at the same time.













