Deputy Minister of Labour visits Redemptorist Foundation

The Pattaya based Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities, formerly part of the Father Ray Foundation and known locally as Mahatai, recently welcomed Prof. Dr. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Deputy Minister of Labour, to officiate over the opening ceremony of a new call centre for the national homeware store, ThaiWatsadu.



Thai law requires all public and private organizations to hire at least one person with a disability for every one hundred employees. This 2007 law, section 33 of the ‘Persons with Disabilities Quality of Life Promotion Act,’ also requires disabled workers to be treated as equals to all other staff.







However, many companies do not have the facilities to accommodate wheelchair users or people with mobility problems, or know of the abilities of people with a disability and what they are capable of.





The ThaiWatsadu call centre does not stand alone. The Foundation has encouraged large well-known companies to open call centres, employing people with disabilities. There are several other call centres on the same location. Powerbuy, AIS Telecommunications, AXA Life Insurance and the 1479 Hotline, and 100% of all staff are living with a disability, and they receive an equal salary and benefits to other staff members at the same company.

The Deputy Minister also visited the Technological College for People with Disabilities, where she met students who are studying a variety of courses, including Programming, Computer Business and Electronics.





















