Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 to be played behind closed doors to a global audience

With a 50 million THB prize purse and Honda Accord Hybrid, Hybrid Tech worth 1,799,000 Baht for Hole-in-One Prize

6-9 May 2021 at Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi

(Bangkok – 20 April 2021) – Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., together with IMG, announced that the world-class women’s golf tournament, the “Honda LPGA Thailand 2021,” will tee off with over 70 top female golf pros from around the world competing for a prize purse valued at USD1.6M / 50 million Thai Baht, and a Honda Accord Hybrid, Hybrid Tech variant valued at THB 1,799,000. The car will be presented to the first player to make a hole-in-one on the 16th hole.







The tournament at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course, Chonburi province, from 6 – 9 May 2021, will be held as a closed event with no spectators so as to reduce contact between individuals for added safety and create confidence among related stakeholders, under the requirements and supervision of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Ministry of Tourism and Sports, and the Sports Authority of Thailand. But fans will not miss out on any of the action, as the tournament will be broadcast live to more than 100 countries worldwide and via PPTV HD 36 Channel or www.pptvhd36.com or PPTVHD36 Application.







Winnie Heng, Vice President and Managing Director for Thailand at IMG said, “For Honda LPGA Thailand 2021, we will be welcoming over 70 world-class female golfers to compete. This event is a platform that helps to inspire everyone with a passion for golf, especially Thai youth, giving them the opportunity to push towards international competition and a path to pursue their dreams of becoming a professional golfer and participate in golf tournaments around the world. This tournament plays an important role in raising Thailand’s golf standards and promoting the overall image of the country’s sports tourism, which includes our readiness to provide well-prepared health safety plans and measures, ensuring the safety of sport and tourism activities in Thailand with SHA hygiene standards, all of which will help to build confidence among world-class golfers looking to compete in Thailand. It will also attract businessmen and event organizers from different countries to consider Thailand as a great destination for travel and international events, especially when the country is opened up in the future. This will enable Thailand to revive its economy and result in a positive improvement in people’s quality of life.



“This year’s tournament will be held behind closed doors and we have worked diligently with our event partners to implement strict hygiene and safety measures to provide the utmost confidence to all female golfers and all stakeholders. The Sports Authority of Thailand has established an Organizational Quarantine (OQ) facility for all athletes participating in the competition, in accordance with the regulations of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA); and we will comply with the requirements and recommendations of the CCSA in all elements of the event. Therefore, we hope that the Honda LPGA Thailand will be a successful tournament again this year,” said Ms. Winnie.







As with every year, Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 will be welcoming many of the world’s premier female golfers from the LPGA rankings. Players hitting the course include Amy Yang, the champion of the Honda LPGA Thailand 2019, Danielle Kang, from America, the 5th ranked pro in the world, Minjee Lee, from Australia, ranked number 10 in the world, and Gaby Lopez from Mexico, the winner of the Champion of 2020 Diamond Resort Tournament.







Also competing will be Thai pro golfers “Pro May” Ariya Jutanugarn, “Pro Mo” Moriya Jutanugarn, “Pro Junior” Jasmine Suwannapura, “Pro Wan” Pornanong Phatlum, and “Pro Meaw” Pajaree Anannarukarn. Four winners from four major tournaments, including “Pro Meow” Patty Paphangkorn Tavatanakit, who recently achieved her dream by winning her first major LPGA Tour, the 2021 ANA Inspirational.







Also, Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio Champion Madelene Sagstrom from Sweden will be playing, as well as Hee Young Park, from South Korea who won the 2020 ISPS Handa Vic Open, and Sophia Popov from Germany, winner of the 2020 AIG Women’s Open. All in all, as you can see, we have an incredible line up of talented athletes taking part and they will be joined by the winner of the Honda LPGA Thailand National Qualifiers – “Pro Praw” – Chanettee Wannasaen. Nine exemption golfers from the tournament’s organizers will also be competing, all of whom are world-renowned golfers, and one of them, “Pro Jeen” Atthaya Thitikul, is the No.1 golfer from Thai LPGA Season 2021.



“Pro Meow” Patty Paphangkorn Tavatanakit said during the Honda LPGA Thailand 2021 Player Forum, “I have participated in the Honda LPGA Thailand twice but this year will be the first time as a professional golfer so I am really excited. Along with all of the other golfers in the tournament, we will arrive ready to hit the course and give the viewers an exciting tournament. Even with a closed-doors format, I hope the fans will be cheering all of the top women golfers competing.”







For more and updated information about Honda LPGA Thailand 2021, please visit www.hondalpgathailand.com and www.facebook.com/lpgaThailand. During 4 days of competition from 6-9 May, 2021, the tournament will be broadcast live via PPTV HD 36 Channel or www.pptvhd36.com or PPTVHD36 Application.











