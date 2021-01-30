Good Pattaya turnouts this week from Apple’s Irish Bar golf

PSC Golf from Apple’s Irish Bar

Our small society, despite current and understandable restrictions, continues to get good support.

On Tuesday 19th January, we had a very good turnout of six groups for our January Medal, generously sponsored by A1 Car and Bike Hire. Played at Pattaya Country Club, we found the course in good condition and at 1,080 all-in, great value for money.





There were no twos, so a very nice pot gets carried over to Laem Chabang.

1st, 2nd and 3rd in B Flight went to Rudy Regenass (20), Captain Gerry (19) and Randy Tusing (35) with 71, 73 and 76 nett respectively.

1st, 2nd and 3rd in A Flight went to Bob Newell (12), Paul Greenaway (12) and Simon Philbrook (10) with 69, 72, and 74 nett respectively.

1st place and medal winner with a terrific 68 nett was Shaun Pullen (13).

We also enjoyed a very good turnout for our 1st Crisscross 3-Ball at Pattana. We had five groups and if Pullen hadn’t gotten pulled we would have had six groups.

In 3rd place, taking it on the last six with 44pts, were Tim Knight and Andy Woodall. In 2nd place with 48pts were a pair of Galway Hookers, John Heaney and Captain Gerry. In 1st with a magnificent 50pts were Captain Gerry (again) and Ian Corica.







Good turnouts continued at Laem Chabang on Monday Jan. 25th. As usual, the course was in great condition and the staff, as always, were most welcoming and hospitable.

A big twos pot carried over from Tuesday, which dwindled as the day went on with six golfers, Glynn, Rudy, Ian, Greg, Rory and John Warren, registering twos.

1st and 2nd in B Flight with 37 and 36 pts were Randy Tusing (35) and Tom Gorey (19). A Flight 1st and 2nd with excellent scores of 40 and 37 pts were Keith Allen (11) and Glynn Davies (16) respectively. But man of the day, with a superb 41pts, was our South African friend Rudy Regenass (19).





16 golfers turned up on Wednesday 27th for the 1st qualifier for Golfer of the Year at Bangpra. The course was in excellent condition with very slick greens that you either love or hate.

Keith Allen (11) finished 4th with 32 pts. In 3rd with 33 pts was Derek Phillips (12). In 2nd place, taking it on a countback, with 33 pts was Tim Knight (24).

The winner, who is getting the hang of this game, with a great 39pts was Randy Tusing (35). Well done Randy.













