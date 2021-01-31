Pattaya downgrade to orange zone takes effect Monday

The official order specifying which Pattaya businesses can reopen and under what conditions is expected to be published in the Royal Gazette on Monday, making them official.







The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced Chonburi’s downgrade from a “deep red” coronavirus-surveillance area to orange, with Chonburi Province confirming it Jan. 30.

Entertainment venues such as bars, clubs, pubs and karaoke joints may open until 11 p.m. with social-distancing measures, Thai Chana check-in, temperature checks, hand sanitizing and mask-wearing. Live music is allowed. Dancing is not.

Restaurants may open for dine-in customers from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and serve alcohol with the same safety protocols. This includes eating spaces in markets and food courts.

Convenience stores can now operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Group activities are capped at 300 people unless approved by Chonburi Province, and banquet halls, seminars, ad conference rooms can reopen.





All other businesses, save for cockfighting rings and similar venues, can reopen including swimming pools, amusement parks, water parks, floating markets, amulet markets, snooker and pool, fitness centers and gyms, arcades, internet cafes, bowling and other entertainment places, soapies, spas, cinemas, nurseries, and theaters.

Elsewhere, Koh Sichang will reopen for visitors.

Travel documents are no longer needed to enter or leave Chonburi, but checkpoints will remain to look for illegal transport of migrant workers and those running fevers. (PCPR)





































