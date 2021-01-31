Artists paint rosy pictures of Pattaya 2021

Pattaya artists are painting rosy pictures of the city in hopes of drawing domestic tourists back.

Ten painters set up easels at Bali Hai Pier Jan. 30, creating oil and watercolors of the scenic coastline, the pier, the lighthouse and Pratamnak Hill.





The artists and fans shared photos of the paintings on social media, inviting Thais and expats to return to Pattaya, hailing the now-peaceful landscape, revived beach and the end of the current Covid-19 outbreak.

Mana Yaprakum, chairman of the Pattaya Cultural Council, said the only things people have seen about Pattaya recently on social media are vacant streets, closed businesses and empty beaches. Business owners, artists and residents are working now to change that view and show Pattaya as an inviting destination.

The artists’ group plans to move to other locations around the city to paint different viewpoints and share their works online.

Pattaya City Hall has plans to collect the best of the paintings and put them on display in a major exhibit. (PCPR)

























