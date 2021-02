Pattaya received new air-conditioned school buses and a fleet of trucks to improve educational logistics.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome showed off the ten mid-size coaches and eleven six-wheeled trucks from Car Center Co. at the World Gems parking lot Feb. 24.

The vehicles will be used to improve transportation for students not only to and from school, but for field trips, too. The Education Department will use the trucks to service its 11 public schools.