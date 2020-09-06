Forty points enough for Mike Firkin

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, Sept. 4

Khao Kheow A+B

Stableford

When the score cards from the early groups came in, it looked to be a low scoring day, but then group number four came in and stopped that thought.







Mike Firkin kept up recent good form to take the win with a big 40 points and another Green Jacket, although he ran away to Hua Hin before the photo op.

Also in that group, Wayne Peppernell and Bill Copeland both recorded good scores of 36 points with Wayne winning the countback to grab second place.

Look at the ‘best nines’ to see how unflattering the rest of the scores.

This course is in very good condition, except for the ongoing saga of the tee boxes, but the greens are the best we have had in a few games, and no sanding Friday.

The weather started out as fine, then a sprinkle of rain by about three holes in, but not enough to stop play. However, a heavier shower came as we were into the second nine which did stop us for about 15 minutes, and allowed a couple of players time to photograph the two elephants at the side of the course. The rain did not affect the way the course played.

Near pins: Mike Firkin, George Mueller, Ian Pickles

Winners at Khao Kheow

1st Place – Mike Firkin (21) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Wayne Peppernell (15) – 36 pts

3rd Place – Bill Copeland (13) – 36 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Tom Herrington – 15 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Steve Moxey – 17 pts







Since the resumption of golf after the lockdown we have enjoyed pretty much ‘millionaires’ golf with very few, if any, other customers at golf courses, and mostly we were allowed to start earlier, as much as 30 minutes at times.

So, it was not a case of if, but when, we would find ourselves behind other groups and not going early and, as this was a public holiday, there were other groups, Because we have been spoilt, some in our group were not happy about having to wait for earlier bookings to go ahead, and let it be known.

We can’t always have our own way.











