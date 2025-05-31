Folland claims first Golfer of the Month as Bunker Boys brave rainy May

PATTAYA, Thailand – Monday, May 26 – Pattaya Country Club: After weeks of rain delays, the Bunker Boys finally enjoyed a round in ideal conditions at Pattaya Country Club. The course was in excellent shape, and with few players out, the groups teed off on time and finished within four hours without delay.

The day’s main contest was a gripping head-to-head between Alan Sullivan and Rob Folland, going toe-to-toe until the final hole. A solid par from Alan saw him edge out Rob by two strokes, while Tony Robbins, returning after an injury layoff, took third place with a somewhat rusty performance.







Fresh from his hole-in-one last week, Alan surprisingly missed out on any near pins. Rob Folland, however, scooped up three, with one pin left unclaimed.

The weather held out just long enough—shortly after the round concluded, the skies opened again with heavy overnight rain. With injuries, unpredictable weather, and fewer tourists in town, numbers remain lower than usual. The high baht and elevated green fees are also impacting participation.

Results:

1st: Alan Sullivan (14) – 35 points

2nd: Rob Folland (14) – 33 points

3rd: Tony Robbins (24) – 25 points

Near pins: Rob Folland x3



Wednesday, May 28 – Burapha A & B (Gold Tees): Another fine day for golf as the group teed off at Burapha under sunny skies on a course in great condition, despite recent rain. The “pick, clean, and place” rule was in play due to soft ground and no run, which made for a long course.

Continuing his excellent form, Rob Folland secured top spot with 37 points—a good score, though slightly below usual Burapha standards. Les Cobban, who consistently hits a long ball, claimed second with 35 points, while the ever-accurate Uwe Jurgensen came in third on 34.

Notably, Peter Bottrell marked his return from carpal tunnel surgery with a near pin, joined by Jimmy Carr and Alan Sullivan, who snagged two.

The hope now is to extend this dry spell into Friday’s game to round out the month on a high.



Results:

1st: Rob Folland (14) – 37 points

2nd: Les Cobban – 35 points

3rd: Uwe Jurgensen (25) – 34 points

Near pins: Peter Bottrell, Jimmy Carr, Alan Sullivan x2

Friday, May 30 – Pattavia Golf Course: The Bunker Boys’ final round of May returned to familiar territory—waiting out the rain. Though light showers persisted at the start, conditions soon cleared and the game went ahead without further disruption.

The course was in superb shape following recent rain, with lush fairways and Pattavia’s famously fast greens adding challenge to the round. Scoring was modest, likely impacted by the slick putting surfaces.





Les Cobban edged out Uwe Jurgensen on countback to take first, with Steve Downes just a stroke behind in third. Near pins went to Tony Robbins (with a birdie on the 4th), Les Cobban, and Robbie Watts, with one left untaken.

With Michael Brett sidelined by shoulder tendonitis, the race for Golfer of the Month came down to Alan Sullivan and Rob Folland. Alan took an early lead Monday, but Rob’s consistency saw him finish strong with the title—his first, and surely not his last. Meanwhile, Alan celebrated his first career hole-in-one earlier in the month.







Results:

1st: Les Cobban (12) – 34 points (cb)

2nd: Uwe Jurgensen (25) – 34 points

3rd: Steve Downes (6) – 33 points

Near pins: Tony Robbins, Les Cobban, Robbie Watts

Golfer of the Month: Rob Folland

































