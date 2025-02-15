Exciting week for Mabprachan Society golfers at Crystal Bay and Pattaya Country Club

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Mabprachan Society golfers enjoyed a sunny day at Crystal Bay on February 11, playing the C & A loop with three groups participating. Despite the dry conditions affecting the course—yellowing fairways and worn tee boxes – the greens remained in good shape, setting the stage for an exciting competition.







Nigel Irvine showed impressive form with an eagle on C2, finishing with 36 points off a handicap of 5. However, his strong performance wasn’t enough to secure the win. Mark Bromwich was unstoppable, claiming victory with an outstanding 42 stableford points. Mick Bryan also put in a solid round, finishing as runner-up with 39 points. Gary Lees, meanwhile, took home the spoon.

Results from Crystal Bay: 1st – Mark Bromwich (36) – 42 points. 2nd – Mick Bryan (16) – 39 points. Near Pins: Neale Savery, Allan Cassin, and Bob Edwards.



A great turnout of 20 players joined the competition at Pattaya Country Club on Thursday February 13, enjoying another warm day on a course in good condition. The field was buzzing with anticipation, and it was Maurice Paradis who rose to the occasion. Playing consistently and scoring four birdies, he secured victory with 41 stableford points. Alan Edward Eden also impressed, finishing in second place with 39 points. Dave Lea made his return and received the spoon.

Results from Pattaya Country Club: 1st – Maurice Paradis (20) – 41 points. 2nd – Alan Edward Eden (29) – 39 points. Near Pins: Bob Edwards and Sam Jeffery.































