Pattaya celebrates first ever same-sex marriage registrations on elephants

PATTAYA, Thailand – Nong Nooch Pattaya in Sattahip, Chonburi, hosted a historic event as the first-ever same-sex marriage registrations took place on the backs of elephants, marking a significant moment for LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand.

The grand event featured a parade of 9 couples, each riding an elephant, and was accompanied by over 100 performers from Nong Nooch Pattaya. This year’s event was particularly special as it marked the first same-sex marriage registrations under Thailand’s newly implemented marriage equality law. The event drew numerous LGBTQ+ couples, creating an electrifying atmosphere.







Couples who registered their marriages received free admission to the beautiful garden, with the first 50 couples also receiving complimentary lunch vouchers. Every couple also had the opportunity to ride an elephant to receive their marriage certificate and was presented with a symbolic plant as a memento.

Among the couples participating were Ms. Napapatch Sakham and Ms. Punyanut Sanguanwong, who expressed their joy in finally having legal recognition of their love after 29 years of waiting. They praised the event for its warmth and significance, with both the venue and the occasion marking an unforgettable milestone for LGBTQ+ couples in Thailand.



Another couple, Mr. Rawinun Boonyarat and Mr. Thanin Naen-udon, who have been waiting for marriage equality for 10 years, also shared their excitement. They expressed how proud they were to be one of the 9 couples who tied the knot in this unique and historic ceremony, making this Valentine’s Day even more special.

This event not only celebrated the legal recognition of same-sex marriages but also showcased the beauty of Thai culture and traditions, as well as the inclusive spirit of Nong Nooch Pattaya.































