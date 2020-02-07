Eggleton starts off well, never looks back

PSC Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, February 5th Green Valley Stableford

A number of Billabong regulars were sitting around the bar having a few cold ones after golf when Auke Engelkes, not having played Wednesday, made a surprise visit with his lovely wife and, before ordering a drink, rang the bell. He announced to everyone that they wanted to share the news that they were expecting twins in the near future. Hearty congratulations to both of you.







30 golfers Wednesday on a beautiful morning with a gentle breeze ready to take the course apart. Whilst waiting around the 1st tee it is interesting to notice that there are so many different ways to propel the ball down the fairway for, as someone once stated, ‘golf is an awkward set of bodily contortions designed to produce a graceful result’.

The word ‘graceful’ certainly applies to the ladies and the result is often spectacular. Miss Sa (18) had 20 points on the way out with 3 pars and 1 birdie. But a blob on the 10th restricted her score to 38 points, losing the countback to Miss Porn (19) in 2nd place, but she was also pleased to record 7 pars in her round.

The ever present Miss Noodle (12) must have had a quiet word with herself at the turn for she then scored an additional 22 points to win the day on 38 points.

Following his 46 points on Monday, George Barrie (22) had 2 blobs on the back nine but still had 19 points for 5th place, 3 behind Wayne Cotterell (12) on 37 points who was let down with 3 holes that produced only 1 point on each. This included the 18th which gave William Macey (20) the opportunity to win their personal challenge by 1 point for 3rd place.

That old warhorse Jeff North (9) claimed 2nd place with 38 points, dropping only 1 shot after the turn, but Peter Eggleton (17) started off well with a birdie on the 1st and never looked back while taking 1st place with 40 points.

Two 2s today going to Jeff North, Brian Cooper and Julie Battersby.