25 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand

BANGKOK – The Ministry of Public Health reported that Thailand has 25 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. One of the patients, a taxi driver who was the first person in Thailand to be infected with the virus, has since recovered and has been discharged from hospital. So far, nine patients have recovered, while 16 others are recovering well.





Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, said the coronavirus-infected taxi driver has been cleared and discharged from the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. Mr. Anutin said the driver had fully recovered, but officials are closely monitoring his relatives and those who recently came into contact with him. Their condition to date remains healthy.

The taxi driver said he was happy following his recovering. He was initially concerned because it is a new strain of virus. The driver said he would like to thank each of the medical personnel who cared for him.

In Thailand, there have been 25 confirmed coronavirus cases, nine of whom have been discharged. The other 16 patients remain in hospitals and are responding well to treatment. Meanwhile, the condition of a 70-year-old tour bus driver, who also has tuberculosis, is stable and is under close supervision of medical personnel.