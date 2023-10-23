David Lyon shines bright with victory at Plutaluang Golf Course

Tuesday, 17 October 2023 – Plutaluang Golf Course

PATTAYA, Thailand – On a slightly overcast day at Plutaluang Golf Course, golf enthusiasts from the Mabprachan Golf Society gathered to play the East and South courses. Despite initial concerns about rain, the weather held up, with the sun remaining shy behind the clouds. The course, even after recent rain, proved to be in acceptable condition, providing an enjoyable experience for the players.







The spotlight of the day was on David Lyon, a seasoned player who, despite years of participation, had not previously clinched a top spot. However, this Tuesday marked a change in fortune for Lyon, as he delivered a consistently strong performance, earning an impressive 36 stableford points. The battle for the second spot was fierce, with Bob Edwards securing the position on a count back, overcoming competitors Allan Cassin and David Lea. Near pins were claimed by Steve Carroll, Dave Lea, and Max Vroom, adding an extra layer of excitement to the day’s play.







Results:

David Lyon (24) – 36 points Bob Edwards (12) – 32 points Allan Cassin (14) – 32 points David Lea (20) – 32 points

Thursday, 19 October 2023 – Pattavia Golf Course

Two days later, the golfing community reconvened at Pattavia Golf Course, facing a sky that mirrored the ominous tones of Tuesday. However, luck was once again on their side as the rain held off, and the sun made its appearance from the 10th hole onwards, transforming the day into a hot one.

Pattavia’s course presented itself in excellent condition, with golfers appreciating the solid grass on the fairways. The competition on this day saw outstanding performances from Allan Cassin and Willem Lasonder, both displaying consistency in their play. Ultimately, it was Willem who edged ahead, securing victory with 39 points, his back nine proving to be the differentiating factor. Jonathan Pratt and Willem Lasonder claimed the near pins, contributing to the overall excitement of the day.







Results:

Willem Lasonder (36) – 39 points Allan Cassin (14) – 39 points

These back-to-back days at Plutaluang and Pattavia showcased not only the golfing prowess of the participants but also their resilience against unpredictable weather conditions.











