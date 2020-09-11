Colourful clothing, bell-ringing and a birthday during Billabong Golf in Pattaya

PSC Billabong Golf

Wednesday, 09 Sept.

Green Valley

Stableford

Ten ladies teed up to play Green Valley Wednesday in their colourful clothing. They always look the part, and on the first tee it’s time for photographs and laughter.







The scoring was as good as the fun these ladies have out there on the course. The squeals of delight when a putt goes in can be heard from all over the course.

Birthday girl Miss Sa took 3rd place with a fine 32 points. Miss Lynn took 2nd spot with 37 points, and Miss Nok took the top spot with 39. She promptly rang the bell to celebrate.

There was only one two, and that went to Miss Koi.

Thirteen players took part in the men’s division, and the laughter wasn’t as great, but some of the guys enjoyed themselves. It was a quick round of golf as everyone was finished in well under four hours.

The course was in great condition, even though the greens staff were lightly sanding the greens as we played.

Playing to your handicap in the men’s division would only get you into 3rd place, which is where Peter Rooke got with his 36 points. Arch Armstrong had a great round to score 40 points off his 11 handicap, but a visitor from Chiang Rai, Leo Satonove, took line honours with his best score this year: 42 points to take the winner’s prize.

There were two 2s coming from Arch Armstrong and Leo Satonove.











