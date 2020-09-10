Thailand tightens Covid-19 precautions in provinces bordering Myanmar

As Covid-19 infections in Myanmar continue to grow, Thailand’s Interior Ministry has ordered provincial governors to tighten security along the border to prevent the coronavirus.





Fear of illegal immigrants spreading the virus in Thailand has gripped border provinces in recent days, prompting the government to instruct security measures in the border areas. Security units have intensified border patrolling and intercepted illegal entry attempts by Myanmar nationals.





The Interior Ministry of Interior on Wednesday issued an order to the governors of provinces bordering Myanmar to stop illegal migrants from entering the kingdom and avoiding health screening. The provinces were ordered to set up checkpoints on roads to enforce the control measure and search for illegal aliens who might have been working in the country.

The order came after new Covid-19 cases in Myanmar have alarmingly risen in recent days causing concern of possible spillover of coronavirus. Dozens of Myanmar migrants have been arrested for illegal entry and violating disease control regulations in the provinces of Chiang Rai, Tak and Ranong during the past week. (TNA)





