Colin Service serves up a 40

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Monday, April 5

Greenwood B+C

Stableford



Monday morning, and the forecast on players’ phones promised rain around the Sriracha area, where we were heading to play at Greenwood. A couple of players were mulling over whether to bother getting in the bus; however, they were given assurances that the worst may not happen, with crossed fingers, and boarded.







By the end of a terrific round of golf with just a few minutes of light drizzle, said players were relieved and happy with their day.

Since his winning day at Bangpra on March 10, Colin Service has had some ok scores, and some he would rather forget. He won’t forget this one, as a great score of 40 points gave him the win and another Green Jacket, right at the start of April.



Mike Ehlert was supposed to be on a plane winging it back to the USA, but a delay had him sign on late. He record 39 points to take second spot.

Mike’s buddy, Peter Lacey, played in the same group and made the same score of 39 points, but narrowly lost the countback and took third place.

Mike Tottenham is in fine form recently and his reducing handicap is proving that. 38 points could have won on another day, but everyone was in hot form, so Mike held fourth spot.

Dave McKey has been in touch with some good scores recently also, but has come up against some even better ones. Again, this time, a very good 37 points, which only gets him fifth place.

Winners at Greenwood

1st Place – Colin Service (20) – 40 pts

2nd Place – Mike Ehlert (11) – 39 pts c/back

3rd Place – Peter Lacey (11) – 39 pts

4th Place – Mike Tottenham (18) – 38 pts

5th Place – Dave McKey (20) – 37 points

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Paul Anderson- 19 pts c/back

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Mark On – 18 pts







The next two scores, missing out a podium place, were 36 points, which indicates that we had a course in immaculate condition where even the rough was cut right back, and the greens played with good pace.







Right after our last group vacated each green, the ground staff took to the greens with some light sanding, just to keep up the great condition.



There was rain during the day, heavy on the 331 and, later in the day, Pattaya had a share of the heavy rain. Luckily, our sixteen golfers finished nice and dry, and with plenty of Stableford points between them.











