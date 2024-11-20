Crafting Excellence in a Glass: Thailand’s Best Sommelier 2024 Crowned 

BANGKOK, Thailand – The 16th edition of Thailand’s Best Sommelier Competition showcased the pinnacle of wine expertise and hospitality, with Mr. Suppawat Teeta of Anantara Siam Bangkok taking home the coveted title of Thailand’s Best Sommelier 2024. Held at the luxurious Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, the two-day event brought together 24 elite sommeliers from the nation’s top hotels and restaurants.





The rigorous competition began on November 7, with a comprehensive 100-question exam curated by Master Sommelier Joao Pires. This was followed by a meticulous evaluation of wine service, testing each contestant’s technical precision and customer interaction skills. From this intense round, the top ten sommeliers advanced to the next stage.

On November 8, the competition reached its crescendo as the top ten tackled a blind-tasting challenge that demanded acute sensory acuity and deep wine knowledge. Three finalists emerged: Mr. Suppawat Teeta, Miss Sudarat Jankaew of Blue by Alain Ducasse, and Mr. Suvit Chanphen of Soneva Kiri.





The grand finale, held in front of an audience of over 400 wine professionals and enthusiasts, featured eight intricate tasks designed to assess the finalists’ service artistry, technical skill, and poise under pressure. In a dazzling display of mastery, Mr. Suppawat Teeta clinched the top spot, with Miss Sudarat Jankaew earning second place and Mr. Suvit Chanphen finishing third.

As the champion, Mr. Suppawat Teeta has earned an exclusive trip to the renowned wine regions of Chile and Argentina. Additionally, he will represent Thailand at the ASI Best Sommelier of Asia & Pacific competition in 2025, an honour that positions him on the global stage. The runners-up were also celebrated with prestigious prizes, highlighting their dedication to the craft.

This event not only honours the nation’s top sommeliers but also elevates Thailand’s reputation as a hub for world-class wine appreciation and service.



