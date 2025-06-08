Bunker Boys battle tough conditions and tight finishes in eventful Pattaya golf week

PATTAYA, Thailand – Monday, June 2 – Bangpra Golf Course is usually one of the most reliable courses on the schedule—well-maintained with slick, true greens. However, this Monday saw a rare off-day for the famed track. Heavy rainfall in the preceding days left the course in dire need of mowing. Tee boxes were overgrown, fairways bogged down by long grass, and even the typically excellent greens left players unimpressed.

The conditions proved challenging, with two players unable to complete their rounds. Jimmy Carr was forced to retire midway due to a back injury, while Peter Bottrell abandoned his round after a tough stretch of holes. Despite the struggles, Craig Dows made a strong return to form, handling the conditions best with a steady round that earned him the win.







Results:

1st Craig Dows (8) – 35 points

2nd Bil Richardson (17) – 34 points

3rd Robbie Watts (13) – 32 points

Near pins: Craig Dows, Jimmy Carr, Robbie Watts, Steve Downes

Wednesday, June 4 – Bangpakong Riverside (Cancelled)

Today’s scheduled round at Bangpakong Riverside had to be cancelled for reasons unrelated to weather—an extremely rare occurrence. While disappointing, the interruption was only temporary, and play is set to resume as normal on Friday.

Friday, June 6 – Following Wednesday’s unscheduled lay day, the group returned to action at Mountain Shadow Golf Course. With the rainy season seemingly coming to an end, the course was dry but, as always, presented its usual set of challenges.



Player turnout remained modest, partly due to injuries and perhaps a bit of burnout, but the return of several visiting golfers is anticipated in the coming weeks. The tough layout meant scores were predictably subdued, though the competition at the top was tight.

Steve Downes edged out Chris Delamare on countback after both finished with 34 points, and Robbie Watts—who also featured on Monday—claimed third with 31.



Results:

1st Steve Downes (6) – 34 points (countback)

2nd Chris Delamare (1) – 34 points

3rd Robbie Watts (15) – 31 points

Near pins: Robbie Watts, Andrew Winterburn, Steve Downes, Les Cobban

Note: Expressions of interest are now open for a short golfing trip next month, with Royal Hills and Kabin Buri under consideration. Interested players should contact Tony Robbins soon to secure their place.

































