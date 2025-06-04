Brian Jacks Anniversary Golf Day raises 400,000 baht for underprivileged children

PATTAYA, Thailand – Sixty years, seven months, and eight days ago, eighteen-year-old Brian Jacks made history when he became Great Britain’s first judo player ever to compete in the Olympic Games.

Before 1964, judo had never been included. But Tokyo changed that in 1964. He also competed in Mexico City’s 1968 Pre-Olympics, Munich’s 1972 Olympics, and Montreal’s 1976 Olympics. He retired just before Moscow’s 1980 Olympics.

None of that captured the attention of GB’s sporting public. But something else did. Superstars. A light-hearted TV sports show that many experts called ‘Junk Sport.’ Until Jacks arrived, his herculean appearances took the show by storm.







In taking the British and European titles, Jacks became a household name, and the British public fell in love with the humble cockney who became affectionately known as the ‘King of the Dips.’ He completed 100 in a minute. No one else had ever come close to that. But what happened to Jacks?

Thailand happened, and Jacks has just made headline news again sixty years after Japan.

Jacks, now seventy-eight, explains: “I’m sure there might have been a few headlines in between. Some were good, some maybe not. But we wanted to do something that commemorated Tokyo 1964 and make money for charity. We decided on a golf event called the ‘Brian Jacks Pattaya Charity Golf Fun Day’ to help children with no mums and dads.

I’ve lived in Thailand for twenty-five years and worked with the British Royal Variety Golf Society for over forty years, which gave me a good idea of how things worked.”



On Tuesday, 27th May 2025, one hundred golfers were primed and ready for a ‘Shot Gun Four Ball Scramble’ at Plutaluang Navy Golf Course. The course is located about forty-five minutes from Pattaya and two and a half hours from Bangkok. Unfortunately, a monsoon just before the midday start caused a twenty-minute delay.

Jacks again: “The rain didn’t help. However, we expected it as Thailand’s rainy season seems to have arrived early this year. Next year, we must consider a date in February or March. But, in the drizzle, we just got on with it, and it was fantastic going around the course. Sponsored banners were on every tee, which made me feel so proud.

There are so many people I need to thank who helped make this happen. In addition to the banners, we had some amazing auction donations and fabulous raffle prizes. It’s impossible to list everyone here.

My good friend and former QPR, Arsenal, and Republic of Ireland defender Terry Mancini, do you remember he dropped his shorts and bared his backside to the then QPR chairman Jim Gregory before his move to Arsenal, donated a Kingswood Golf Package—another good friend. John Conteh, the former WBC light-heavyweight champion, donated a signed pair of boxing gloves. Gary Stevens, the former Brighton, Tottenham, and England defender, donated a Manchester United shirt signed by Brian McClair. We got some great prices, and there were so many more.



We have raised nearly 400,000 Baht, about 10K in English money. But looking at how much things cost in the UK, it’s probably the equivalent of 30K, which is fantastic.”

Trevor Cutmore, sixty-three from South London, a senior executive with Pardus Bloom Consultants in London, flew into Thailand especially to play.

Trevor said: “I’ve known Brian for over fifty years, and when I heard about this event, I had to play. Brian changed my life. He used to teach me at school, and he spotted that I had problems with bullies. So, he taught me how to deal with bullies by teaching me judo. I went on to represent England, and I’ve never had problems with bullies since.”

Craig McAvinue, forty-eight from Jersey, now a director of Tenzing Pacific Services based in Thailand, had this to say.





“Brian is a perfect role model for anyone interested in any sport. I’m too young to remember Superstars, but I’ve caught up with everything by watching all the videos online. Whenever I have a sporting event, I always invite Brian. I know that will guarantee a good turnout, and Brian will be amazing by the way he naturally chats with everybody. He’s a one-off.”

Jacks explains how the money will be spent. “We have two charities: the Father Ray Children’s Home and the Hand to Hand Children’s Foundation. But we don’t just give them the money and forget about it. My good friend Bill Major looks after things. If one of the charities needs something, they tell Bill, and he will source the best price. He will then buy it and give it to them. It’s simple and very accountable.”







For a 2026 event, Jacks is thinking about it. “I’d love to do this again next year if my back holds out. All the judo and Superstars training has caught up with me, but I still love fitness. I wake up in the morning, and my first thoughts are about getting on my bike and riding forty kilometres. If I miss a day, I feel guilty. I try to encourage others; most days, four people ride with me. My mindset is still very much fixed on fitness.

I must mention one more person: Greg Watkins, MBE. Greg is a director of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand, and every time we do something, Greg and the Chamber give us excellent support.

Next year, with so many lessons learnt this year, could be amazing, and I’m sure we could make double the amount of money.

If anyone would like more details, you can email me at [email protected]”













































