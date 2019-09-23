Bob wins his own birthday bash

The Jomtien Golf Society

Monday, Sept. 16, Bangpra – Stableford

It was Bob Poole’s 65th birthday bash today and he celebrated in style by shooting 37 points and winning division 1. Kevin Blake was second on 31 points and Martin Grimoldby came in third with 30.

The cut today was 4-14 and 15 plus and in division 2, after an 18-17 back-nine countback, Glen Loydall beat Gary Dalton for top spot with both tied on 35 points overall. Frank Grainger finished third one point behind.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Dave Boran, Mark Brunner, Martin Grimoldby and Pete Skinner, and (Div 2) Roger Awad, Alan Bissell and Bruce Gardner.

Roger Awad birdied the 8th and Glen Loydall the 17th for the only ‘2’s of the day.

Wednesday, Sept. 18, Plutaluang – Stableford

The North and West loops were pre-booked today but upon arrival there was a tournament on so we were moved onto the East and South nines.

We had five groups out, with the cut set at 4-16, and 34 points was the best score of the day, that coming from both Colin Aspinall and Martin Grimoldby. Colin took the top spot on a 20/16 countback over Martin and in third place after another countback of 17/15 was Paul Young, beating Dave Boran after they both shot 33 points.

In division 2 Tom Novak won with 33 points, Tom Preshaw was second one point behind, David Phillips took third with 29 and Bruce Gardner came in fourth on 28.

Near pins were claimed by (Div 1) Colin Aspinall, Dave Boran (2) and Paul Hubbard, and (Div 2) William Chang and Tom Novak.

Paul Hubbard and Bruce Gardner both birdied the 5th for the only ‘2’s recorded today.

Friday, Sept. 20, Eastern Star – Stableford

Another five groups out today with the cut of 11-17 and 17.2 + and with some tough conditions out there today with some slick greens there was only one score above 36. Ron Lavett posted it (38 points) to win division 2 ahead of Glyn Evans in second on 31 and with a 17/15 back-nine countback, Bruce Gardner was third and Frank Kelly fourth after two scores of 30 came in.

Russell Gilroy topped the podium in division 1 with 31 points while a 16/14 back-nine countback on 29 points saw Tony Molloy finish second and Nik Evans third. In fourth place with 27 points was Paul Butler.

Near pins went to (Div 1) Nik Evans and Marty Rock (x3), and (Div 2) Bruce Gardner (x2) and Frank Kelly.

Marty Rock birdied the 17th in division 1 and Bruce Gardner the 3rd in division 2 to claim the respective ‘2’s purses.