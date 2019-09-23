Knight on top at Burapha

PSC Golf from the Billabong Bar

Friday, Sept. 20, Burapha – Stableford

Burapha A and B loops today and with 3 groups playing it was a bit slow with 2 three-balls out in front of us that fell behind the pace. The marshall did give them a ‘hurry-up’ after we had played 14 holes.

The course was in great condition as usual but the rough was absolutely brutal as they are getting it ready for the Singha Pattaya Open. If you got into the rough it was hit a short iron back on to the short stuff and carry on.

With the sky turning as black there were thoughts of us all getting very wet but we got lucky and never saw a drop. The scoring today wasn’t that flash with Jean Claude taking 3rd place with 31 points, his good friend Thiery Temime in 2nd with 32 and Tim Knight taking 1st place with 33. All the other players were in the 20s and nobody got a ‘2’.